The Evansville Otters have officially been eliminated from the postseason with a 3-1 loss in game 4 of the Frontier League Division Series to the Schaumburg Boomers.

Evansville drops the series 3-1 after grabbing a home win to even the series Wednesday.

The Otters finished the regular season 52-44 and made it into the 2017 playoffs via the final wild card spot a year after winning the championship.

