Otters Postseason Play Kicks Off Tuesday

Postseason play for the Evansville Otters kicks off Tuesday at Bosse Field. Team organizers are trying to get the word out about upcoming games.

The Otters were at Eastland Mall Monday afternoon selling playoff tickets in Cafe Court.

Team organizers say if you’re free Tuesday and you enjoy baseball you should come on down and support the Evansville Otters.

Post-season play for the Evansville Otters starts Tuesday against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m. at Bosse Field.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Comments

comments