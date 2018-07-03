Otters Pitcher Luc Rennie Signs with New York Mets
Evansville Otters pitcher Luc Rennie is moving on from the Tri-state after spending more than two years with in Evansville.
Rennie shared on social media that he has signed with the New York Mets organization. He was named a Frontier League All-Star on Monday, and was named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week on June 25.
Rennie posted the following statement on his Instagram account:
“I would like to thank my incredible support system and the Evansville Otters for everything that has happened and every opportunity I’ve been given over the last 2 1/2 seasons. I’d like to announce that I am lucky enough to have been presented with the opportunity to join the New York Mets organization…here’s to second chances.”