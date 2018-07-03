Home Indiana Evansville Otters Pitcher Luc Rennie Signs with New York Mets July 3rd, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Evansville Otters pitcher Luc Rennie is moving on from the Tri-state after spending more than two years with in Evansville.

Rennie shared on social media that he has signed with the New York Mets organization. He was named a Frontier League All-Star on Monday, and was named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week on June 25.

Rennie posted the following statement on his Instagram account:

“I would like to thank my incredible support system and the Evansville Otters for everything that has happened and every opportunity I’ve been given over the last 2 1/2 seasons. I’d like to announce that I am lucky enough to have been presented with the opportunity to join the New York Mets organization…here’s to second chances.”

