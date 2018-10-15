Otters Opening Day Set for May 2019

The Evansville Otters will open their 25th season when they host the Southern Illinois Miners at Bosse Field on May 10, kicking off the 2019 Frontier League regular season for both teams.

The Frontier League released the schedule for its 27th season, featuring ten organizations playing a 96-game schedule.

For a second consecutive season, the Otters will begin the regular season at Bosse Field. The Otters will host rival Southern Illinois for a three-game series. Evansville went 7-5 against Southern Illinois during the 2018 season, including a 6-0 record at home.

Teams will play each of their divisional opponents 12 times, along with 12 games against one club from the other division. The remaining four teams in interdivision play will face off nine times with one team hosting six of the nine games and going on the road to the opposing club for the other three games.

Evansville is scheduled for nine weekend home series at Bosse Field in 2019 and the franchise will be celebrating its 25th season and the 104th anniversary of Bosse Field.

The Otters will host the defending league champion Joliet Slammers July 16-18 and the defending West Division winner River City Rascals June 28-30 and Aug. 13-15.

Other highlights from the Otters 2019 schedule include the opening of the club’s road schedule May 14-16 at Windy City and a nine-game road trip May 31-June 9 at the Florence Freedom, Joliet Slammers and the Schaumburg Boomers.

The 2019 All-Star Break will be July 8-11. It has not yet been announced where the All-Star festivities will be hosted.

Game times and promotional information will be released at a later date, in addition to exhibition games.

