Otters Offense Still Quiet in 9-2 Loss

August 12th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The Evansville Otters have scored five runs in their last four games.

That formula has resulted in losing three of those four and may be a problem going forward as the team enters the final stretch.

Five Otters hitters made it to the Frontier League All-Star Game, but the team has cooled off since mid-July.

In the second game against the Southern Illinois Miners, the lone Evansville runs came on an Alejandro Segovia RBI single and a Dane Phillips sacrifice fly.

The postseason is less than a month away as Evansville will try to rebound in the rubber match against Southern Illinois.

First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. from Bosse Field.

