Otters Offense Still Quiet in 9-2 Loss

The Evansville Otters have scored five runs in their last four games.

That formula has resulted in losing three of those four and may be a problem going forward as the team enters the final stretch.

Five Otters hitters made it to the Frontier League All-Star Game, but the team has cooled off since mid-July.

In the second game against the Southern Illinois Miners, the lone Evansville runs came on an Alejandro Segovia RBI single and a Dane Phillips sacrifice fly.

The postseason is less than a month away as Evansville will try to rebound in the rubber match against Southern Illinois.

First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. from Bosse Field.

