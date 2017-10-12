Home Indiana Evansville Otters Mourn Death Of Former Broadcaster Mike Radomski October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Tri-state sports fans are mourning the death of a familiar voice. Mike Radomski died in a car crash in Tampa, Florida early Thursday morning. He was 29.

Radomski was the radio play-by-play for the Evansville Otters between 2010 and 2015. He also worked for the University of Evansville in 2014 and 2015.

Radomski left UE in 2015 to take a similar job at the University of South Florida.

He was born and raised in New Jersey and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Quinnipiac University in 2010.

He leaves behind his wife, Christina, who he married in June 2016.

Visitation and funeral arrangements have not been made yet.

Comments

comments