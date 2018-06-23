Otters Mount Comeback, Beat Miners 8-6

The Evansville Otters entered the bottom of the fifth inning down four to nothing, but fans quickly found out the game was far from over.

Joe DeLuca, Logan Taylor and Toby Thomas all registered RBIs in the fifth and the Otters tied the game at 4-4.

However, the Southern Illinois Miners and Otters battled for the rest of the game until Evansville pulled out an 8-6 victory.

Logan Taylor continued his hot start to joining the Otters organization with three hits Saturday.

Taylor is now batting .600 through five games.

