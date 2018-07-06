Otters’ McGuff and Taylor Sign with Reds Organization

Evansville Otters pitcher Patrick McGuff and outfielder Logan Taylor will head to the Cincinnati Reds system, according to a source close to the team.

This comes a few days after pitcher Luc Rennie signed with the New York Mets organization.

McGuff recently returned off the disabled list, but kicked off 2018 with a 0.72 ERA in four starts.

In his first start off the DL, McGuff went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits.

However, he was able to locate pitches and limit baserunners with no walks and four strikeouts through 16 batters faced.

Taylor shot out of a cannon in his first few games with the Otters and finishes his short Frontier League tenure with 13 hits in six games, good for a .565 batting average.

Tyler Vail made the spot start for McGuff after the news of his departure and pitched six scoreless innings straight off the disabled list.

Tyler Beardsley closed out the game with three more scoreless frames and the Otters beat the Wild Things 4-0 to improve to 26-21 on the year.

