Otters, Jacob’s Village Go to Bat for those with Disabilities

People who live with disabilities have a place to call home in the Tri-State.

It is called Jacob’s Village.

Its mission is to develop a safe community where people with disabilities can find affordable housing, and activities that encourage active minds and bodies.

The Evansville Otters continued their tradition of raising awareness for the cause when they hosted the Southern Illinois Miners Friday.

The partnership between the team and Jacob’s Village is 13 years strong and has raised nearly $200,000 for the organization.

Comments

comments