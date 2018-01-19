Otters Hosting Call-Out Event For Host Family Program

Catching an Otters game is a great way to spend a summer afternoon, and now there’s a way to bring some of the fun home with you. It’s a requirement that Otters players stay in a family’s home during the season.

On Friday past host families and some future families gathered before the Thunderbolts game. The team needs 28 beds to fulfill its requirement and they are looking for a few more before this upcoming summer.

Evansville Otters Host Coordinator Sally Gries says, “Players are responsible for their own transportation cleaning up after themselves we ask that families provide some food in the house but you’re not his chef by any means but being there and supporting him that way.”

The players do stay from mid-May to about Labor Day depending on the post season play.



