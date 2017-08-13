Otters Grab Series Win vs. Miners at Home

The Evansville Otters have not scored more than three runs in a game since Tuesday, but they were able to get a series win over the Miners behind a gem from starter Shane Weedman.

After not knowing he would be on the mound earlier in the day, Weedman stepped up to toss 5 2/3 scoreless, allowing only one hit.

The 3-0 win for Evansville puts the team half a game clear of the River City Rascals for second place in the West Division.

Next up for the Otters is a road game Wednesday against the division-leading Florence Freedom.

First pitch is at 4:35 p.m. for the doubleheader.

Comments

comments