Otters Grab Series Win vs. Miners at Home
The Evansville Otters have not scored more than three runs in a game since Tuesday, but they were able to get a series win over the Miners behind a gem from starter Shane Weedman.
After not knowing he would be on the mound earlier in the day, Weedman stepped up to toss 5 2/3 scoreless, allowing only one hit.
The 3-0 win for Evansville puts the team half a game clear of the River City Rascals for second place in the West Division.
Next up for the Otters is a road game Wednesday against the division-leading Florence Freedom.
First pitch is at 4:35 p.m. for the doubleheader.