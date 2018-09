The Evansville Otters pencil in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Wild Things in the first game of the Frontier League playoffs. This is a best of five series.

The Otters lone run came in courtesy of a Jeff Gardner RBI. 44News has learned pitcher Randy Wynne suffered dehydration in the game, and is expected to return for Evansville in Game 4 or 5.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Bosse Field.



