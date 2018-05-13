Otters Fall on Mother’s Day 12-7

The Evansville Otters squandered a 7-1 lead in the rubber match against the Washington Wild Things Sunday and fell to 1-2 on the season.

Caleb Eldridge’s three-run home run in the third inning put the Otters up by six, but Washington responded with eight runs in the fifth inning to take a 9-7 lead.

Randy Wynne would take the loss in relief, but starter Tyler Vail exited with seven runs on his scorecard.

The Otters offense could did not score after the third inning and lost the game 12-7.

However, the defeat did not get in the way of players and manager Andy McCauley thanking all of the moms out there on Mother’s Day.

Eldridge in particular thanked his mother for all of the laundry she had to do and the other little things that came with having a baseball player son.

Next up for Evansville is a road series against the Joliet Slammers.

First pitch Tuesday night is at 7:05.

Comments

comments