The Evansville Otters split a four-game series with the Normal Cornbelters after a 7-5 loss Thursday night. The game was tied 3-3 in the ninth before Normal recorded four runs in the final inning.

Evansville still has the wildcard spot. The Otters hit the road Friday to begin a series at Southern Illinois.



