Otters Face Boomers in FLDS

The Evansville Otters needed a win and a Washington Wild Things loss to clinch the first Frontier League Wild Card spot, but those hopes ended when Washington won 9-3 over Traverse City.

Now, the Otters know they will be playing the Schaumburg Boomers as the second wild card team, with the first two games of the Frontier League Division Series at Bosse Field.

Evansville starts the postseason on Tuesday and plays another home game Wednesday, with first pitch in both games set for 6:35 p.m.

The best-of-five series then moves to Schaumburg for game three, and games four and five if necessary.

