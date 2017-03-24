Otters Extend Christopher Riopedre

The Evansville Otters continue their spring signings with the contract extension of infielder Christopher Riopedre.

The team announced the signing this afternoon after Riopedre batted .278 with 44 RBIs in 64 games last season.

Riopedre scored the lone run in the Frontier League Championship last year, a 1-0 victory for the Otters, which was also their second title in team history.

The second-year third baseman played collegiately at East Tennessee State University and was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft by the Nationals.

He and the rest of the team open the season May 12 against the Southern Illinois Miners.

