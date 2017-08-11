Otters End Skid with Win Against Miners

The Evansville Otters had lost six games in a row at home before Friday night and were able to get off the snide with a 3-2 win against the Southern Illinois Miners.

Dane Phillips led the scoring with an RBI double in the early innings and Evansville was able to hang on for a one run victory.

The Otters have some work to do in the West Division standings after losing three games to the first place Florence Freedom the series prior, but the win Friday kept Evansville at seven games behind the leader.

