OTTERS: Education Day Game Against Miners is Sold Out

The Evansville Otters’ Education Day exhibition game sponsored by the Children’s Museum of Evansville against the Southern Illinois Miners is officially a sellout.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Bosse Field.

Attendance for the game is expected to exceed 5,000 with 40 schools from 10 counties attending the team’s final exhibition game before beginning the regular season Friday at Southern Illinois.

“It’s been exciting to see the growth of Education Day,” box office manger Jeff Roos said in a release. “We’re able to offer the students in the Tri-state a look at America’s pastime at one of the most historic parks.”

CMOE will have interactive exhibits and students will receive an educational workbook.

“We’re expecting a loud, entertaining atmosphere and a memorable day,” Roos said. “I can’t wait to see it all come together.”

The game is sold out to the general public and fans with tickets.

Wednesday’s estimated turnout will be the highest Education Day crowd in the 23-year history of the Otters’ franchise.

Evansville will open the regular season in Marion, Ill. May 12 against the Southern Illinois Miners at 7:05 p.m., and will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 19 against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35 p.m.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments