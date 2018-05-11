Otters Drop Opener to Wild Things 7-4

The Evansville Otters were not able to start the 2018 season with a win.

Despite leading more than once in the game, Evansville fell 7-4 in the season opener to the Washington Wild Things.

The two teams traded blows for the first few innings, but four runs from Washington in the eighth inning proved to be the difference.

Evansville fell to 0-1 on the season and will look to rebound this weekend.

The series continues Saturday afternoon at Bosse Field.

First pitch is at 6:35.

