Otters Drop Opener; Talk 2nd Half of Season

The Evansville Otters (29-22) dropped the first game of a road weekend series against a streaking Gateway Grizzlies (17-36) squad.

Gateway was 24 games below .500 last week, but now has won five in a row to make an attempt at a second half run out of the basement.

For the Otters, they tied the game at 5-5 in the ninth inning on a Chris Sweeney RBI double and sent it to extra innings.

However, Brian Lees came through for the Grizzlies in the bottom of the 11th with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

The second game of the series in Sauget, IL starts at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

