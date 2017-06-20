Home Indiana Evansville Otters Big Hitter John Schultz Looks to Coach Following Playing Career June 20th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Even if sports fans in the Tri-state don’t follow the Evansville Otters closely, they’ve probably heard of John Schultz.

The fan favorite and hits leader has played five straight seasons for the independent franchise.

But, his time in Evansville could be coming to an end after this season because of an age limit rule established by the Frontier League. Regardless of his playing future, Schultz tells Sports Director JoJo Gentry he wants to coach.



