Otters Beat Rascals on Breast Cancer Awareness Night
Win or lose, the Evansville Otters and their fans helped save lives.
However, the Otters were able to secure a 4-2 victory over the team they were tied with in the West Division, the River City Rascals.
Alejandro Segovia led the way with a solo home run in the second and the game-winning 2-RBI single in the eighth inning.
Evansville is now in second place by itself, one game clear of River City.
The two teams will play again Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. as the Otters go for the sweep.