Otters Beat Rascals on Breast Cancer Awareness Night

August 19th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Win or lose, the Evansville Otters and their fans helped save lives.

However, the Otters were able to secure a 4-2 victory over the team they were tied with in the West Division, the River City Rascals.

Alejandro Segovia led the way with a solo home run in the second and the game-winning 2-RBI single in the eighth inning.

Evansville is now in second place by itself, one game clear of River City.

The two teams will play again Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. as the Otters go for the sweep.

