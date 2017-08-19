Otters Beat Rascals on Breast Cancer Awareness Night

Win or lose, the Evansville Otters and their fans helped save lives.

However, the Otters were able to secure a 4-2 victory over the team they were tied with in the West Division, the River City Rascals.

Alejandro Segovia led the way with a solo home run in the second and the game-winning 2-RBI single in the eighth inning.

Evansville is now in second place by itself, one game clear of River City.

The two teams will play again Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. as the Otters go for the sweep.

