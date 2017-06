Evansville Otters fans can name players and perhaps a few coaches on the Frontier League team’s roster.

However, the names of the bat boys are left unanswered.

The faithful team assistants can be just as competitive as the players on the diamond, but do not always have a platform to showcase their skills.

Otters manager Andy McCauley is trying to change that with an internal “Bat Boy Olympics” to decide who is the most athletic.

