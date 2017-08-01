Otters Attendance Numbers Rise Alongside Team’s Success

Attendance at Evansville Otters games this season is up nearly 10 percent from last season.

An average of 2,200 people are attending Otters games at Bosse Field, which ranks fifth across the Frontier League. That average is 300 more than last year’s average attendance of 1,900 per game, which ranked ninth across the league.

A portion of those numbers come from group and season ticket sales, but fans are getting to Bosse Field this year more often this year.



