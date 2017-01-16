Home Indiana Evansville Organizers at UE Hold a “No Hate in Our State Rally” January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Hundreds of University of Evansville students braved the rain for a re-enactment of the 1963 Civil Rights march. The march started and ended at the Carson Center on campus. After the march finished, students were invited to attend the “No Hate in Our State Rally”.

Organizers say MLK Day was the perfect time to hold a “No Hate in Our State Rally”. They say MLK rallies and marches were meant to help people fight issues.

Holding this rally surrounding the “Bias-motivated Hate Crime Bill” is meant to educate students on hate crime issues moving forward. The rally comes before Senator Greg Taylor’s visit to campus this upcoming Friday.

Chief Diversity Officer Laneeca Williams says, “Senator Greg Taylor will be here and we’ll have a panel of other community members that will be apart of that to talk about having this bias-motivated hate crime bill in place.”

Students signed a banner in hopes of showing the senator that southwestern Indiana supports the bill. Indiana is one of five states that does not have a bill like this in place…something the senator wants to change. He will be given the banner at his visit to campus Friday at 12 p.m.

