Organizers Talk About Evansville’s Night of Memories Event
44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke with organizers Charles Stewart and Firehouse subs owner Dan Irmscher. They highlighted one of the biggest sports themed fundraisers in the tri-state each year. The Tri-State Hot Stove League’s Annual Night of Memories.
This event will take place Saturday, January 7th at the Vanderburgh County 4H Fairgrounds. There will be an autograph session from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and a chat session at 6:30 p.m.