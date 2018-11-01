Home Indiana Organizers Prepare For Election Day in Spencer County November 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

As the Midterm Elections near, organizers in Spencer County are preparing for the big day by training workers and making sure all their equipment is properly working.

The political races in Spencer County are for sheriff, prosecutor, and the Spencer County School Board.

They have a full ballot this year with only three unopposed races.

Ten percent of the people in Spencer County have already cast their ballots absentee this year and the county was excited to provide a new way for voters to be heard.

Spencer County Clerk Sara Donald says, “For the first time this year we had a satellite location in Santa Claus that went well, we had over almost 400 voters vote for three days.”

Early voting in Spencer County ends at the courthouse at noon on Monday, November 5th.

