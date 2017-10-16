Home Kentucky Organizers Gear Up For The 18th Annual FamilyFest In Madisonville October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Organizers are gearing up for one of western Kentucky’s largest single-day fall festivals. The 18th annual FamilyFest in Madisonville will kick off in less than two weeks, where organizers expect more than 5,000 guests.

FamilyFest will be held at Covenant Community Church at 1055 North Main Street in Madisonville on Friday, October 27th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A rain date has been set for Saturday, October 28th.

There will be nearly two dozen games, 10 carnival rides, food, and baked goods as well as free candy for the kiddos.

For children under 10, there will be a costume contest, along with youth and adult pie-eating contests.

It will cost three dollars for unlimited rides per person.

This has been a tradition for nearly two decades.

