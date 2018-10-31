Home Indiana Evansville Organizers at Red Cross Preparing for Honor Flight October 31st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is gearing up for its next flight on November 10th.

85 deserving veterans and 85 guardians will fly to Washington DC to visit war memorials.

44News Anchor Lauren Leslie will be joining the veterans on their journey and was at Red Cross Headquarters with organizers who are preparing for the special event.

Letters, cards, pictures, and drawing have poured in from all over the country and have landed here in the Tri-State. Organizers at Red Cross are opening and sorting the mail to distribute them to each veteran heading to DC.

