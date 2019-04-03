Organizations Provide Meals for Students During Spring Break

Some students receive free or reduced lunches during the school days. This can make it tough on some families during spring break to make up for those meals.

Luckily, many organizations keep their doors wide open and are eager to serve people during this time.

Owensboro Public Schools provided a calendar with options for families to visit this week who need extra assistance for a hot meal or boxed items.

Drusella Wilkinson with Crossroads says “there’s no reason anyone in Owensboro should go hungry.”

Crossroads provides a food pantry for families to visit and take home a box full of food. Wilkinson says “we’ve got families up to 10-12 in the family, so there may be 7 or 8 kids in the family.”

On weekends, some kids get a backpack of food to take home. Some kids in Owensboro were able to take extra backpacks of food home for the break, but for some what’s at home will not be enough.

Wilkinson says this week kids are “coming in with parents to pick up a box, yes we’ve seen more children.”

“I try to fix the boxes where they can fix several meals out of it” says Wilkinson. The amount of food is based on the number of family members and the amount could be stretched for up to 3 days.

Wilkinson says she tries to put out special treats for kids to enjoy when they stop in. “With kids they’re looking at the dessert, I want this one, I want that one with cupcakes or donuts” says Wilkinson.

The treat on Wednesday was Twizzlers and even a toy.

But the nutritional value of the box items is what will keep kids thriving when they get back in the classroom. Wilkinson says,”it’s a very critical time in their life, especially if they’re young.”

Without the extra help from the community, kids could face the consequences of not getting the food they need.

Wilkinson says “they don’t do well in school for one thing, I don’t think they grow mentally and physically and even socially if they’re not getting those meals.”

Families in need can also stop by other places like the Salvation Army, First Christian, and Lewis Lane Baptist on Thursday.

