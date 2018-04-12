Organizations Awarded Grant Money From Henderson Rotary Club

Multiple organizations in Henderson County have been awarded grants from the Henderson Rotary Club. Ten thousand dollars was split between 10 different groups throughout the county. They received anywhere from $500 to $1,000 each.

This includes Habitat for Humanity, the Henderson County Humane Society, and the Bluegrass Folk Life Festival.

Members of the Rotary Club say they believe it’s important to give back to the community.

“We just gave away things that was, that was involved with music and literacy and those type of things for all the people of Henderson and we gave $10,000 away and how we get that money for the Henderson Rotary Club is we go out and do fundraisers.”

This year’s grant money to support these organizations was raised through internal club fundraisers, as well as community fundraisers, including the annual Rotary Trivia Night.

