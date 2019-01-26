Organization Seeks to Help Eligible Voters Obtain Government Issued Photo Identification

“I have been involved in community organizations and actions locally for a few years and when this opportunity arose it really just spoke to me. It’s not just about voting, it’s about helping people,” says Spread the Vote Indiana State Director Amanda Noell.

A new emerging organization is on a mission to increase voter turn out by helping eligible voters obtain a government I.D. Founded in 2017, Spread the Vote is a non-profit organization that not only wants to provide more people with the opportunity to vote but also says helping them get an I.D enables them to do other things. They intend to start a chapter in Evansville.

“Homeless shelters often require an I.D. Free clinics require an I.D. Applying for state benefits requires all of these documents. It’s great that we have a state safety net but if you need food stamps, if you need cash assistance, if you need Medicaid you have to have these documents,” says Noell.

Amanda Noell who serves as the state director for Spread the Vote says the reason for eligible voters not voting is mostly due to the lack of education of the election process.

“Maybe they don’t know about early voting, maybe they don’t know about absentee ballots, there are a lot of different things that go into keeping someone from voting but I very rarely, very rarely run into someone that says I just don’t,” says Noell.

Spread the Vote has already gotten the support of some in the community who plan to serve in some capacity.

“I have been at different activities where we have registered voters. I have all the forms we need. I have attended public events,” says Volunteer Shannon Dierlam.

“I live about an hour away from here so what I plan to do is to spread the word about this organization over to where I live. I just want as many people to vote as possible,” says Volunteer Maria Cline.

For more information about how to volunteer or receive assistance from Spread the Vote Call or Text (463)-203-4091. Email Amanda@projectid.org or visit www.facebook.com/spreadthevoteIN

