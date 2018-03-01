Ordering Kiosks Available At Evansville McDonald’s

McDonald’s lovers can order at their own pace thanks to new technology. The location on North First Avenue in Evansville unveiled a self-ordering kiosk – it’s the first one in the city.

McDonald’s officials say it’s part of a new restaurant model that aims to put more choice and control in the hands of consumers.

Guests can order and pay for their meal with just a touch of the screen.

Another perk to the system is not having to wait in line for food.

Kelly Snider said, “Table service is what we’re calling it so instead of standing at the counter and waiting on your food as you have in the past it allows for you to have a relaxed experience in our dining room and then we bring the food out to you.”

McDonald’s is hoping the new kiosks will increase customers’ overall dining experience.

More than 2,700 international McDonald’s restaurants have the new technology.

