Orange County Teacher Facing Child Pornography Charge

A health teacher at Springs Valley High School is facing child pornography charges. According to Orange County Jail officials, 42-year-old Kari Buchanan turned herself in Friday morning on one charge of possession of child porn.

According to court documents, a high school junior sent Buchana a video of himself in a sex act and she responded with a video of herself and told him not to tell anyone or she would lose her job.

She was in jail for five minutes before bonding out.

According to Orange County school officials, Buchana’s resignation was unanimously approved by the school board.

