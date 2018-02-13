Home Kentucky OPS Superintendent Named Administrator Of The Year February 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Public School Superintendent Nick Brake is named as Administrator of the Year from the Kentucky Music Educators Association.

Nick Brake says keeping music and the arts in public schools is a priority for the district. He says even with tight budgets, every child deserves to have access to the arts, and he urges school districts and lawmakers to keep these programs in schools.

Brake accepted the award on Friday at the annual conference of Music Educator’s in Louisville.

