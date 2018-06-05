Home Kentucky OPS to Implement New Leadership Model Next School Year June 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Officials with Owensboro public schools will test out a new innovative leadership model for principals in the district. It will be implemented next school year at Owensboro Middle School North.

It splits responsibilities of a principal into two positions. One will focus on administrative management and the other on instructional functions.

Current OMS North assistant principals will move into these roles. Randy Bryant will take the role as administrative manager.

Alicia Farry will focus on curriculum and instruction.

Current principal Anita Burnette will remain in her current position.



Comments

comments