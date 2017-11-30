Home Kentucky OPS, Daviess County Public Schools Close After Water Main Break November 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools close following a water main break Thursday morning.

Elementary schools dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. and middle and high school students were dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) closed Fourth Street from Wing Avenue to West Highland Court for about 30 minutes, but it has since reopened to traffic.

There was a water main break in front of OMU’s oldest water treatment facility on Fourth Street. The line that broke was one of the main lines that sends treated water from the facility back into the water system for Owensboro.

As a result, the area lost water pressure for the entire system and district. Crews have isolated the water main break, but are still working to fix the problem.

A boil advisory has been issued for Owensboro and Whitesville.

Residents are asked to conserve their water.

