More Oppressive Heat Ahead

Good Evening,

It was a rainy, gloomy and most certainly cool day across the Tri-State. In fact, today’s afternoon high temperature of 75° marked our coolest day in the River City in nearly three months! The last time we saw a day this cool was on May 3rd! The reason behind today’s cool weather, a stalled out core of low pressure will continue to keep temperatures below average for now…

We’ll see more cooler-than-average temperatures tomorrow as the aforementioned low continues to supply the region with more grey skies and scattered rainfall. Afternoon highs will climb no higher than the upper 70s and low 80s on Tuesday; we’ll top out at 80° in Evansville.

Come Wednesday however, clearer conditions will return to the region and drive temperatures back into the mid to low 80s. This will kick off a warming trend that is expected to last into the beginning of the next work week, possibly driving temperatures to their highest point in in three weeks.

Higher pressure flowing eastward on the coattails of the now migrating low will make for a clearer and more pleasant day on Wednesday. Unfortunately, it’s expected to continue on its eastbound trek, settle in over the eastern seaboard, supply the Tri-State with a southerly wind flow and drive temperatures here at home ever higher.

After what will end up being a comfortable end to the month of July, the beginning of August looks like it will welcome back the extreme heat with open arms! The gradually warm up will allow temperatures to reach the upper 80s and low 90s by the upcoming weekend.

Longer range data from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that conditions will remain warmer-than-average for the Tri-State during the week of August 6th through the 13th. I hope you all enjoyed our vacation from the heat while we had it, because the heat is returning with a vengeance.