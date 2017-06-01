Opponents, Supporters React to U.S Leaving Paris Climate Accord

People react to the promise President Trump made on the campaign trail, and fulfilled when he withdrew the U.S from the Paris climate accord.

Opponents of Trump’s decision to withdraw from the agreement say the U.S is no longer a leader, but supporters say that simply isn’t true.

According to the organization, Climate Action Tracker, the U.S’ 2025 Paris agreement commitment would have aimed to reduce emissions by 26-28% below 2005 levels.

Congressman Larry Bucshon says reducing our numbers so quickly would hurt our economy.

“If we did what the Paris accord said, it’s very possible the energy costs here in Southwest Indiana and the Wabash Valley would go up dramatically and if that happens it has a big impact on the economy,” said Bucshon. “We could lose business to other areas of the world not just in the state. Businesses don’t have to stay in american they can go somewhere else.”

However, opponents believe leaving the Paris agreement will have harsher impacts on our society, and we must transition workers in areas like coal mining to renewable energy jobs.

“Back in 1903, when the automobile was introduced, my God what are we gonna do with all these blacksmiths?” said John Blair, Valley Watch president. “You know progress happens, and some people win, some people lose.”

President Trump says he will try to negotiate a deal that’s fair and re-enter the Paris agreement.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments