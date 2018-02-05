Home Indiana Opioid Epidemic Seen as Key Factor in Rise of Child Abuse in Indiana February 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Youth Institute is out with new data. Officials are connecting those new numbers concerning child abuse to the state’s drug epidemic. Cases of abuse and neglect in Indiana are on the rise. According to the Kids Count data book, nearly 19 out of every thousand children were abused or neglected in 2016.

The department of children’s services reports 60 percent of kids who have been removed from homes are tied to substance abuse. The group Prevent Child Abuse Indiana says even if you don’t personally know someone suffering from addiction, you have likely impacted the impact to Hoosier kids and families.

Prevent Child Abuse Indiana Sandy Kunkle-Delorme says, “Whether or not you think something over here won`t impact you, in the long run, it always does, whether it`s literal cost, like money.”

The report also shows more calls into the state’s child abuse and neglect hotline up 11 percent in 2016.

The Indiana Youth Institute says the abuse cases getting national attention is one reason for the increase in calls.

