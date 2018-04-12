Opioid Distributors Release Statement on Vanderburgh Co. Lawsuit

The trade association representing several opioid distributors are responding to the Vanderburgh County lawsuit. The Healthcare Distribution Alliance which represents Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, and Amerisource Bergen sent a statement to 44News.

It says in part the idea that distributors are responsible for the number of opioid prescriptions written defies common sense and lacks understanding of how the pharmaceutical supply chain actually works.

Distributors are logistics experts, tasked with the primary responsibility of delivering all medicines to licensed pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Distributors do not manufacture, prescribe, dispense or in any way, drive demand. Further, distributors cannot make medical determinations about patient care or provider prescribing.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is responsible for setting the annual production of controlled substances in the market, approving and regulating the entities allowed to prescribe and handle opioids, and sharing data with entities in the supply chain regarding potential cases of diversion.

Distributors report every single opioid order to the DEA – whether it is suspicious or not. Greater communication and coordination with the DEA will help support real-time response against abuse and diversion where it occurs.

Last week, Vanderburgh County Commissioners filed a lawsuit against major opioid manufacturers and distributors for their alleged role in fueling the opioid addiction crisis.

The statement from HDA Senior Vice-President John Parker reads:

“The misuse and abuse of prescription opioids is a complex public health challenge that requires a collaborative and systemic response that engages all stakeholders. Given our role, the idea that distributors are responsible for the number of opioid prescriptions written defies common sense and lacks understanding of how the pharmaceutical supply chain actually works and is regulated. Those bringing lawsuits would be better served addressing the root causes, rather than trying to redirect blame through litigation.”

