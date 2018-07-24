Home Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program Launched to Fight Kentucky Opioid Crisis July 24th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Kentucky

Attorney General Andy Beshear stops by Morganfield to announce a partnership with Union County to fight the state’s opioid epidemic.

“The Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program allows people to clean out their medicine. Make their home safe. Protect their children and their grandchildren in less than a minute,” says Beshear.

The program offers drug deactivation pouches that provide a safe and easier way for the people of Union County to dispose of their prescription medications.

“This can deactivate 45 pills, six strips, or six ounces of liquid and all you have to do is tear off the top, pour the pills or put the strips in, fill it halfway with water, wait 30 seconds, cinch it back up and drop it in your trash. At that point, the drugs are totally deactivated and it’s a hundred percent environmentally friendly which means we don’t end up with opioids in the water system,” says Beshear.

Completely free of charge for anyone in Union County the pouches will be available at the sheriff’s office, police departments, local pharmacies, and even Union County schools.

Union County Public School Superintendent Patricia Sheffer says, “The packages will give us the opportunity to send home with parents a pouch so they can discard all illegal and legal prescription drugs that are in their homes. It’s a way for us to remove any other barrier for students learning.”

Sheriff Mickey Arnold says, “It’ll be important because we’ll get a lot of drugs out of the cabinets and into a safe disposal unit.”

Beshear says every day four people fatally overdose in Kentucky and over the past four years in Union County more than 20 people have died because of an overdose. The attorney general says its time the state does something about it.

“In a community like Union County, where everybody knows their neighbors, where we truly look out after one another, this program has an incredible opportunity to make maybe every single home in the county safe,” says Beshear.

The Kentucky Opioid Disposal Program first launched last summer. These pouches are available in four other counties including at the Henderson County Sheriff’s office.

