Home Indiana Evansville Opioid Crisis Affecting the Workplace And the Economy August 8th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

“I think everybody has seen someone that has been affected by this. You know about one-quarter of our families have someone who has the disease of addiction or knows someone who has the disease of addiction, so it’s pervasive in our society,” says Donna Lilly, Deaconess Cross Pointe Chemical Dependency Treatment Coordinator.

Mental illness and substance abuse can have a big impact on people all over the world. The opioid crisis in our area is still a growing problem affecting many people you may know and even work with.

“It’s your friends, your neighbors, your teachers, your coaches, your support system, your family members. Those who are affected by mental illness and substance abuse issues are us,” says Kent Leslie, Benefit Solution worker.

It is becoming such a problem; it’s affecting businesses and the economy.

“And it really does affect our workforce. You know, there’s a lot less people now available for work because of this opioid crisis. People are sick, they’re addicted, they can’t pass drug tests, and so it’s really affecting our economy,” says Lilly. Which is why Deaconess Cross Pointe wanted to teach companies how to spot the signs and symptoms of someone with an opioid abuse disorder. They also addressed implementing policies to protect their workers. Those include regular drug testing and treatment for those who test positive or who admit they have a problem.

“You know those things are really expensive for companies. It gets your cost of insurance up when people have to go to treatment. They’re missing work, but it’s also really expensive to train new employees,” says Leslie.

They say it’s best for company leaders to look for warning signs in other people so they can get them treatment quicker.

“So if you have a behavior change, an appearance change, if somebody looks or smells differently than they usually do, they may be consuming alcohol, or they are trying to mask that,” says Leslie.

Saturday, August 18 will be Race for Recovery. This event supports those recovering from addictions. If you would like to register, visit http://drugfreecounty.org/race/

Comments

comments