Opiate Symposium to Discuss Strategies to End Opioid Crisis April 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Health professionals are learning more about the opioid crisis that has crippled the Tri-State. Deaconess Health System teamed with several other Hoosier health groups to host an Opiate Symposium at its midtown campus.

Dozens of health professionals and addiction specialists were at the meeting discussing possible solutions as well as ways to prevent opioid use.

The program aims to increase awareness of addiction and the current state of the drug crisis in Indiana.

Andy Chambers says, “Remarkable thing about it is that it’s still happening for about a decade, and it’s still unfolding and in some ways it’s getting worse and getting better, but we really do have a long road ahead to get this thing back in shape and part of that is unfortunately is that our behavioral health system is in very poor shape in the united states and in Indiana. ”

Doctors, nurses, case managers, social workers and others affected by the opioid crisis were all invited to attend.

