Operation S.A.F.E. Nets 68 Arrests in Ten Days

Nearly 70 arrests are made thanks to a collaborative enforcement effort over the span of three weeks in March.

Additional patrols from the Evansville Police Department, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and F.B.I. targeted high crime areas not just to get bad guys off the streets, but improve the lives of neighbors in areas plagued by crime.

In all, 68 arrests were made on charges including narcotics, robbery and weapons violations.

Sgt. Jason Cullum says, “The targeted enforcement in these high crime areas was done to reduce the occurrence of crime and improve the quality of life for the law abiding citizens who reside in these neighborhoods.”

Operation S.A.F.E. or Selected Area For Enforcement was paid for through a $17,000 F.B.I. grant. That money covered things like overtime so, instead of pulling officers away from other areas, there would be 12 to 18 dedicated to the operation at any given time and response time on normal patrols would not be lost.

Those behind the operation say it was efficient with officers using information collected prior to patrols to determine which areas to look at and much of that was collected thanks to the community and We-Tip Hotline.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann says, “If you can give us specific information, descriptions of people, licenses plates, activities, time that they’re occurring, then we have the resources to put people out to investigate those crimes.”

In the process, more than a hundred new contacts were made.

Authorities say they hope to conduct similar operations multiple times a year and they’re putting gang members, drug dealers and violent criminals on notice.

F.B.I. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Greg Massa says, “The day of reckoning is coming. It may not happen this afternoon but maybe it’s going to happen tonight.”

12 misdemeanor and 20 infraction citations were also issued.

While Operation S.A.F.E. took place over a three week period, the arrests happened just ten days.

