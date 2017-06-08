Operation Purple Camp Brings Kids Together

There’s nothing special about seeing kids out enjoying a wonderful day at camp during the summer. Campers nationwide enjoy bright summer days from coast to coast. But in Princeton, campers enjoying a lovely day are bonded by more than the cabins they are in.

Camp Carson is playing host to Operation Purple Camp, which allows children who have parents in the Armed Services to come in and enjoy a week of free camp. This is the tenth year they have been able to give kids who face unusual stress a week to unwind with kids who understand what they are going through.

It is a unique situation. Many of the kids in attendance are often uprooted when their parents move bases. The weeklong camp gives these campers something steady to look forward to. Campers say it’s amazing to come to a place where everyone understands their situation.

The staff at Camp Carson comes from 8 different countries. This is something that is beloved by the campers. Many of the campers have lived overseas, so to see someone else who has lived in the same country offers up a little piece of home.

