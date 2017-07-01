Opening Day at Ellis Park

Ellis Park live thoroughbred season kicks off this weekend. The season stretches from July 1ST to September 4TH.

Ellis Park staff say this is the first day in a long stretch of races.

Racing Secretary Dan Bork says, “Where for our first weekend we’re running four straight days so we’ve got Saturday, Sunday, Monday and our 4TH of July card on Tuesday. We’re having four straight says and then go into our traditional days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday next weekend.”

Races will be held most weekends this summer.

