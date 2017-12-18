Home Indiana Evansville Opening Date Set For Evansville Fresh Thyme Food Market December 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An opening date is set for Evansville’s newest fresh food store. Fresh Thyme has announced it will open its Evansville location January 18th.

The store will open at 1121 Hirschland Road just off North Burkhardt. Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market is the latest retailer to build at the Promenade property.

The grocery chain promotes fresh and healthy food, ready to eat meals, natural and organic bulk foods, earth-friendly cleaning supplies as well as gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Fresh Thyme has stores in several other large Indiana and Kentucky cities.

