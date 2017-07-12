Home Indiana Evansville Opening Ceremony Held for Baseball Players Association World Series July 12th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Hundreds of little league players descend upon Evansville for the Baseball Players Association World Series.

This is the first year the BPA World Series is held in Evansville, and is bringing thousands of people to the city.

About 40 teams, made up with 7U, 9U, 10U, and 12U players from Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee will compete in the three-day series.

Former Saint Louis Cardinal and Chicago Cub Lee Smith was brought in to speak to the players.

He taught them perspective, reminding them that baseball isn’t everything.

“I played for 18 years. I don’t really miss the game of playing as much as I miss all my buddies,” said Smith. “And all the cities you go to and all your friends and that’s the one thing I really miss.”

You can catch those world series games out at Deaconess Sports Park Thursday through Sunday.



