Opening Celebration Continues for Bluegrass Hall of Fame October 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky native Sam Bush headlines the sold-out first public event Friday at Woodward Theatre at Owensboro’s new Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

In 1988, the Owensboro River Park Center and the International Bluegrass Music Association decided to build the hall in Owensboro.

The Hall of Hame had its soft opening Thursday with several bluegrass stars performing. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will open to the public this Saturday.

